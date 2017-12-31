Western Refining (WNR) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.14

Media stories about Western Refining (NYSE:WNR) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Western Refining earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.8895428176661 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Western Refining (NYSE WNR) remained flat at $$36.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. Western Refining has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,900.00, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Western Refining

Western Refining, Inc is an independent crude oil refiner and marketer of refined products. The Company operates through segments, including refining, Western Refining Logistics, LP (WNRL), retail and Other. As of December 31, 2016, the refining segment owned and operated three refineries that process crude oil and other feedstocks primarily into gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and asphalt.

