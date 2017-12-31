Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund (TLI) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund (NYSE:TLI) have been trending positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.50 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 44.8641856079292 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund (NYSE:TLI) opened at $10.52 on Friday. Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%.

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc, formerly LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize current income consistent with prudent efforts to preserve capital. The Fund invests primarily in floating or variable-rate collateralized senior loans to corporations, partnerships or other business entities operating in various industries and geographic regions.

