BidaskClub cut shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.
West Bancorporation (NASDAQ WTBA) opened at $25.15 on Friday. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $407.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter.
COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “West Bancorporation (WTBA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/west-bancorporation-wtba-downgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-hold.html.
West Bancorporation Company Profile
West Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns West Bank, which is a business-focused community bank. The Company operates in three markets, which include central Iowa; eastern Iowa, which is the area including and surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, Iowa, and the Rochester, Minnesota, area.
Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.