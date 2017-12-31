West Bancorporation (WTBA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ WTBA) opened at $25.15 on Friday. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $407.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.23% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “West Bancorporation (WTBA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/west-bancorporation-wtba-downgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-hold.html.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns West Bank, which is a business-focused community bank. The Company operates in three markets, which include central Iowa; eastern Iowa, which is the area including and surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, Iowa, and the Rochester, Minnesota, area.

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.