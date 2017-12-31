Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Astoria Financial Corp (AF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Astoria Financial Corp (NYSE:AF) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.33% of Astoria Financial worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Astoria Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Astoria Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Astoria Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Astoria Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in Astoria Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astoria Financial Corp (AF) opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Astoria Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $2,190.00, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Astoria Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd.

Astoria Financial Company Profile

Astoria Financial Corporation is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal business is the operation of its subsidiary, Astoria Bank. Astoria Bank’s primary business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and businesses and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, principal repayments on loans and securities and borrowings, primarily in multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, one- to four-family, or residential, mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

