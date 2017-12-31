Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,242 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of JetBlue Airways worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 21,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 260,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 237,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 49,142 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) opened at $22.34 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $7,163.25, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Joel Clinton Peterson sold 5,120 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $97,075.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 539,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,232,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James G. Hnat sold 2,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,785 shares of company stock worth $448,492 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. Its segments include Domestic, and Caribbean & Latin America. It operates various kinds of aircrafts, including Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190.

