Well Done LLC Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,075.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Vetr upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,027.27 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,260.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,091.54.

Alphabet Inc ( GOOGL ) opened at $1,053.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731,903.44, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $789.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1,086.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $9.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $22.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.94 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 20.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.06 EPS. analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 32.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Well Done LLC Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/well-done-llc-purchases-new-position-in-alphabet-inc-googl.html.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.