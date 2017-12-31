Media coverage about Walter Investment Management (NYSE:WAC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Walter Investment Management earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.0375665686188 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Walter Investment Management alerts:

Walter Investment Management (NYSE:WAC) opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -57.71, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.72. Walter Investment Management has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Walter Investment Management (WAC) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.04” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/walter-investment-management-wac-earns-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-04.html.

Walter Investment Management Corp. is a diversified mortgage banking firm focused primarily on the servicing and origination of residential loans, including reverse loans. The Company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations and Reverse Mortgage. The Servicing segment consists of operations that perform servicing for third-party credit owners of mortgage loans, as well as its own mortgage loan portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Walter Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walter Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.