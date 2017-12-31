Walter Investment Management (WAC) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.04

Media coverage about Walter Investment Management (NYSE:WAC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Walter Investment Management earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.0375665686188 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
Walter Investment Management (NYSE:WAC) opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -57.71, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.72. Walter Investment Management has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $5.25.
Walter Investment Management Corp. is a diversified mortgage banking firm focused primarily on the servicing and origination of residential loans, including reverse loans. The Company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations and Reverse Mortgage. The Servicing segment consists of operations that perform servicing for third-party credit owners of mortgage loans, as well as its own mortgage loan portfolio.
