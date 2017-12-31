Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 34.3% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Co (DIS) opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $96.20 and a 52-week high of $116.10. The company has a market cap of $162,047.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

WARNING: “Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/walt-disney-co-dis-shares-sold-by-parkside-financial-bank-trust.html.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.