Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Walgreens Boots’ purchase of a limited number of Rite Aid store buoys optimism. This merger is expected to extend Walgreens Boots’ growth strategy and offer operational benefits. We are also upbeat about Walgreens Boots’ ‘Next Chapter plan’ focused on a multi-faceted cost-reduction initiative through fiscal 2017. On the flip side, over the past six months, Walgreens Boots has been trading below the broader industry. Declining sales at the Retail Pharmacy International was a disappointment. The company faces tough competition along with currency fluctuations. Also, slowdown in generic introduction continues to weigh on margins.”

WBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Vetr upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ WBA ) opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $63.82 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71,920.00, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $30.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pharmacy operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

In other news, Director John Anthony Lederer purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total value of $184,324.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,878.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 983.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.3% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

