Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 752.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 193,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4,922.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL now owns 396,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 389,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 24,197 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ WBA) opened at $72.62 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $63.82 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $71,920.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $30.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pharmacy operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 42.33%.

In other news, Director John Anthony Lederer acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total value of $184,324.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,878.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

