Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Position Reduced by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,525 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 5.8% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 3.3% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 456.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 124.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,900,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $283,744,419.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,146,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 826,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $79,677,612.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,345,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,430,815.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,419,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,333,538. Corporate insiders own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wal-Mart Stores from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wal-Mart Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.78.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $100.13. The firm has a market cap of $294,460.78, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.37.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $122.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wal-Mart Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 10th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

