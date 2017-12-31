WABCO (WBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WABCO (NYSE:WBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “WABCO is one of the world’s leading providers of electronic braking, stability, suspension and transmission control systems for heavy duty commercial vehicles. WABCO products are also increasingly used in luxury cars and sport utility vehicles. “

WBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of WABCO in a report on Sunday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded WABCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on WABCO from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WABCO to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of WABCO in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.47.

WABCO ( NYSE:WBC ) opened at $143.50 on Wednesday. WABCO has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $156.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7,780.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. WABCO had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $827.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. WABCO’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that WABCO will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WABCO news, Chairman Jacques Esculier sold 172,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $26,072,868.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 312,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,198,827.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in WABCO by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WABCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in WABCO by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in WABCO by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 228,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,860,000 after acquiring an additional 75,932 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WABCO by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc is a supplier of electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical and aerodynamic products for various manufacturers of commercial trucks, buses and trailers, as well as passenger cars. The Company engineers, develops, manufactures and sells braking, stability, suspension and transmission automation and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

