Virtusa (VRTU) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virtusa from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Virtusa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of Virtusa (VRTU) opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1,294.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $48.71.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $248.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Virtusa will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtusa news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $835,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,921,558.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Davoli sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $68,191.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,918.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,580 shares of company stock worth $3,328,765 in the last 90 days. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 409.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation (Virtusa) is an information technology services company. The Company’s services include information technology (IT) and business consulting, digital enablement services, user experience (UX) design, development of IT applications, maintenance and support services, systems integration, infrastructure and managed services.

