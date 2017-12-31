Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Sold by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Vista LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,339.1% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 389,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 378,225 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.3% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.99.

Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) opened at $52.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215,924.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $54.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $31.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $29,658.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $291,185.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Sold by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/verizon-communications-inc-vz-shares-sold-by-highstreet-asset-management-inc.html.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.