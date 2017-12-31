Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 43,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) opened at $122.48 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $102.37 and a twelve month high of $123.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) Position Cut by Neuberger Berman Group LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/vanguard-russell-1000-etf-vone-position-cut-by-neuberger-berman-group-llc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.