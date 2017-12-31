Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (USAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Zacks has also assigned Universal Stainless & Alloy Products an industry rank of 181 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a report on Sunday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAP. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ USAP) traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.42. 8,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,869. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.19 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. The Company’s manufacturing process involves melting, remelting, heat treating, hot and cold rolling, forging, machining and cold drawing of semi-finished and finished specialty steels.

