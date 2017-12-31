UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.98.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) opened at $220.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $156.09 and a 1 year high of $231.77. The stock has a market cap of $215,879.17, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $50.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 5,600 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $1,250,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,652,503.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry C. Renfro sold 22,598 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $5,011,106.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,314 shares in the company, valued at $43,310,879.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,630 shares of company stock worth $7,669,416. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 441.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,935 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,703,113 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $872,051,000 after buying an additional 681,111 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,656,975 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,077,000 after buying an additional 183,401 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,846 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 416,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $77,245,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

