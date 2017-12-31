United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,973,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of United Parcel Service worth $236,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.39.

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. ( UPS ) opened at $119.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102,588.95, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.12 and a 1 year high of $125.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $15.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 368.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/united-parcel-service-inc-ups-shares-sold-by-sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc.html.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.