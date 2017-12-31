UIL (UIL) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

UIL (NYSE: UIL) is one of 82 public companies in the “Electric Utilities” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare UIL to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UIL and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UIL N/A N/A 23.63 UIL Competitors $7.66 billion $831.80 million 56.47

UIL’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UIL. UIL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for UIL and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UIL 0 0 0 0 N/A UIL Competitors 549 3014 2418 43 2.32

As a group, “Electric Utilities” companies have a potential upside of 11.27%. Given UIL’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UIL has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares UIL and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UIL 4.73% 4.50% 1.21% UIL Competitors -14.48% 9.14% 2.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.4% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UIL competitors beat UIL on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About UIL

UIL Holdings Corporation (UIL Holdings) is engaged in the ownership of its operating regulated utility businesses. The utility businesses consist of the electric distribution and transmission operations of The United Illuminating Company (UI) and the natural gas transportation, distribution and sales operations of The Southern Connecticut Gas Company (SCG), Connecticut Natural Gas Corporation (CNG) and The Berkshire Gas Company. The Company operates in two segments: Electric Distribution and Transmission, which is engaged in purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity for residential, commercial and industrial purposes, and Gas Distribution, which is engaged in natural gas transportation, distribution and sales operations.

