U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $447,000 in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Stock

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 465,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,093,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,867,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 440,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,975,000 after purchasing an additional 134,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,697,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ MDLZ) opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $39.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $64,348.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Lewis W. K. Booth bought 1,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $61,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

