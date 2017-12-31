Trustmark (TRMK) Given News Impact Score of 0.24

News stories about Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Trustmark earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7971101922843 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Trustmark (TRMK) traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.15. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $36.58.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMK. ValuEngine raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/trustmark-trmk-given-news-impact-score-of-0-24.html.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Trustmark National Bank (TNB). Through TNB and its subsidiaries, the Company operates as a financial services company providing banking and other financial solutions. It operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.