Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS) Stake Lifted by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.13% of Triple-S Management worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 19.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 5.4% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 175,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 20.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 28.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 68,210 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS) opened at $24.85 on Friday. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.66 million. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triple-S Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, insider Iraida T. Ojeda-Castro sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $45,859.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,445 shares in the company, valued at $232,321.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS) Stake Lifted by Nationwide Fund Advisors” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/triple-s-management-corp-gts-stake-lifted-by-nationwide-fund-advisors.html.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation operates as a managed care company. The Company offers a range of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicaid and Medicare markets. The Company’s segments include Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The Managed Care segment is engaged in the sale of managed care products to the Commercial, Medicare and Medicaid market sectors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.