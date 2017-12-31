Transocean (RIG) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Transocean (NYSE:RIG) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Transocean earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the offshore drilling services provider an impact score of 48.233908428416 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of Transocean (RIG) traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.68. 8,260,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,083,757. Transocean has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,178.41, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Transocean had a negative net margin of 84.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Saturday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.35 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Sunday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.12.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/transocean-rig-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.