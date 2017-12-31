Traders sold shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $110.06 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $145.03 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.97 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, SPDR Gold Shares had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR Gold Shares traded up $0.80 for the day and closed at $123.65
Separately, Standpoint Research raised their price objective on SPDR Gold Shares to $28,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $35,070.00 and a P/E ratio of -14.21.
ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Traders Sell SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) on Strength (GLD)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/traders-sell-spdr-gold-shares-gld-on-strength-gld.html.
About SPDR Gold Shares
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).
