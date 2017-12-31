Traders Sell SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) on Strength (GLD)

Traders sold shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $110.06 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $145.03 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.97 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, SPDR Gold Shares had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR Gold Shares traded up $0.80 for the day and closed at $123.65

Separately, Standpoint Research raised their price objective on SPDR Gold Shares to $28,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35,070.00 and a P/E ratio of -14.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,604,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,195,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,742,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,655 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 442.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,449,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,100 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,299,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $765,930,000 after purchasing an additional 928,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,129,000.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

