Traders Sell Alibaba Group (BABA) on Strength (BABA)

Traders sold shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $371.85 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $455.51 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $83.66 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Alibaba Group had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Alibaba Group traded up $0.13 for the day and closed at $172.43
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Vetr cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.42 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.14.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $441,619.78, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.52.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally.
