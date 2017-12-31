Traders Sell Alibaba Group (BABA) on Strength (BABA)

Traders sold shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $371.85 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $455.51 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $83.66 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Alibaba Group had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Alibaba Group traded up $0.13 for the day and closed at $172.43

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Vetr cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.42 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.14.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $441,619.78, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.52.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/traders-sell-alibaba-group-baba-on-strength-baba.html.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,278,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,561,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544,165 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $634,050,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 38,449.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,570,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $503,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,187 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 11,598,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,790 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,041,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.