Traders Buy Shares of Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $13.44 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1.05 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $12.39 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF had the 29th highest net in-flow for the day. Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF traded down ($0.27) for the day and closed at $120.66

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

