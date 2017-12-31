Traders Buy Shares of First Solar (FSLR) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) on weakness during trading on Friday. $36.87 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $12.67 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.20 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, First Solar had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. First Solar traded down ($0.83) for the day and closed at $67.52

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7,138.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.22 million. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 20,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $1,305,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raffi Garabedian sold 11,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $790,557.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,443.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,545,727 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,043,000 after purchasing an additional 243,787 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in First Solar by 12,600.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,679,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $67,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Solar by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,456,546 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 82,634 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $23,621,000. Finally, Ecofin Ltd. purchased a new position in First Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $19,485,000. 50.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. The Company also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power systems that primarily use the modules it manufactures.

