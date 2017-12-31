Total System Services (TSS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Total System Services earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 46.8760013620912 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

TSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Total System Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Total System Services from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Shares of Total System Services (NYSE TSS) traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $79.09. 652,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,860. Total System Services has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $14,540.38, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Total System Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $852.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Total System Services will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.11%.

In other news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 23,608 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,747,228.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,499.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides payment processing services, merchant services and related payment services to financial and non-financial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services.

