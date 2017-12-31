Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Toronto Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The company has a market cap of $107,931.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.466 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

