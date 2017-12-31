Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Solaris Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE MO) opened at $71.41 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $77.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $136,263.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 60.37%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.89 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $72.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.66.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/tokio-marine-asset-management-co-ltd-decreases-position-in-altria-group-inc-mo.html.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.