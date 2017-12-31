Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Texas Capital Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.8708920776012 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

TCBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,327. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $69.65 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4,500.00, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, COO Peter B. Bartholow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $306,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,645.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company is the parent of Texas Capital Bank, National Association (the Bank). It offers a range of loan, deposit account and other financial products and services to its customers. It offers a range of products and services for its business customers, including commercial loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for working capital, internal growth, acquisitions and financing for business insurance premiums; medium- and long-term tax-exempt loans for municipalities and other governmental and tax-exempt entities; wealth management and trust services, and letters of credit.

