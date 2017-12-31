News coverage about Targa Pipeline Partners (NYSE:APL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Targa Pipeline Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.7680940783549 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Targa Pipeline Partners alerts:

Targa Pipeline Partners (NYSE APL) remained flat at $$26.72 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,260.00 and a P/E ratio of 30.02.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Targa Pipeline Partners (APL) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.01” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/targa-pipeline-partners-apl-earns-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-01.html.

Targa Pipeline Partners Company Profile

Targa Pipeline Partners, L.P. (the Partnership), formerly Atlas Pipeline Partners, L.P., was formed by its parent, Targa Resources Corp., to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets. The Partnership is a provider of midstream natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), terminaling and crude oil gathering services in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Pipeline Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Pipeline Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.