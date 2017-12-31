Targa Pipeline Partners (APL) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.01

News coverage about Targa Pipeline Partners (NYSE:APL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Targa Pipeline Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.7680940783549 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:
Targa Pipeline Partners (NYSE APL) remained flat at $$26.72 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,260.00 and a P/E ratio of 30.02.
Targa Pipeline Partners Company Profile
Targa Pipeline Partners, L.P. (the Partnership), formerly Atlas Pipeline Partners, L.P., was formed by its parent, Targa Resources Corp., to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets. The Partnership is a provider of midstream natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), terminaling and crude oil gathering services in the United States.
