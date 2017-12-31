Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Stake Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.54% of Synaptics worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 25.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,763,000 after purchasing an additional 120,630 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 64.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,212,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $121,826.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Cowen set a $60.00 price target on shares of Synaptics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.03.

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ SYNA) opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $64.54. The stock has a market cap of $1,350.00, a PE ratio of 83.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.46. Synaptics had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products. The Company is a developer and supplier of custom-designed human interface product solutions that enable people to interact with a range of mobile computing, communications, entertainment and other electronic devices.

