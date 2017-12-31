Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 target price on Summit Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Summit Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Summit Therapeutics ( SMMT ) opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.38 and a PE ratio of -25.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $628,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,004,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,828,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 49.3% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 212,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in drug development. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. It is conducting clinical programs focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

