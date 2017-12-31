News headlines about Strategic Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:BEE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Strategic Hotels and Resorts earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0098704492618 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Strategic Hotels and Resorts (BEE) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.08” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/strategic-hotels-and-resorts-bee-earns-media-sentiment-score-of-0-08.html.

Strategic Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Strategic Hotels & Resorts, Inc (SHR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires and asset manages hotels. The Company owns land held for development including 50.7 acres of oceanfront land in Nayarit, Mexico; 13.8 acres of land in Scottsdale, Arizona adjacent to its Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North, and a 20,000 square-foot oceanfront land parcel in Santa Monica, California adjacent to its Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel.

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.