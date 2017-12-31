Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on BofI (BOFI)

BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,556 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 826% compared to the average daily volume of 168 put options.

Shares of BofI (BOFI) opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,903.32, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.39. BofI has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $32.57.

Get BofI alerts:

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. BofI had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that BofI will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 18,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $508,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $202,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BofI by 69.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BofI in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BofI in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BofI in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BofI in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

BOFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BofI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut BofI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of BofI in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BofI in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of BofI in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BofI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/stock-traders-purchase-high-volume-of-put-options-on-bofi-bofi.html.

BofI Company Profile

BofI Holding, Inc (BofI) is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a diversified financial services company. The Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its branchless, low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. The Bank has deposit and loan customers, including consumer and business checking, savings and time deposit accounts and financing for single family and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables.

Receive News & Ratings for BofI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BofI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.