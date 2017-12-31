Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Position Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Stericycle by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 65,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Stericycle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRCL. William Blair reissued an “ourperform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stericycle from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $108.00 price target on Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Stericycle Inc ( NASDAQ SRCL ) opened at $67.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,804.51, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Stericycle Inc has a 1-year low of $61.25 and a 1-year high of $88.00.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.81 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 19,753 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $1,250,957.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,036,733.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,240,668. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Position Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/stericycle-inc-srcl-position-cut-by-public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio.html.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.