SPS Commerce (SPSC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

SPSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub downgraded SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SPS Commerce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a sell rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ SPSC ) opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.69, a P/E ratio of 99.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.07. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.15 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions, providing network-proven fulfillment, sourcing and item assortment management solutions, along with retail performance analytics. The Company provides its solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that manages the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and logistics firms orchestrate the sourcing, set up of new vendors and items, and fulfillment of products that customers buy from retailers and suppliers.

