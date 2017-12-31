SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Bought by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPY. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Akanthos Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 68.8% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Separately, S&P Equity Research began coverage on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 price target for the company.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ( NYSEARCA SPY ) opened at $266.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278,380.00 and a P/E ratio of -182.78. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $222.73 and a 1-year high of $268.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.3513 per share. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -328.77%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

