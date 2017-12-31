Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Veru (VERU) Share Price

News coverage about Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Veru earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0601230460823 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

VERU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Veru and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Veru (VERU) opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.32, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.24. Veru has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Veru Inc, formerly The Female Health Company, is a therapeutics company focused on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals and devices in men’s and women’s health and oncology. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer healthcare products. The Company has three divisions: Pharmaceutical and Devices, Consumer Health Products and Public Sector.

