Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Share Price

Media headlines about Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Quest Diagnostics earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the medical research company an impact score of 45.9425521681422 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.28.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $98.49. 458,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $90.10 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The firm has a market cap of $13,424.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical research company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a provider of diagnostic information services. The Company operates through two businesses: Diagnostic Information Services and Diagnostic Solutions. The Diagnostic Information Services business develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, providing insights that empower and enable a range of customers, including patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), health plans, employers and accountable care organizations (ACOs).

