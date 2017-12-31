Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect OpGen (OPGN) Stock Price

News stories about OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. OpGen earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 45.784147043863 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OPGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

OpGen ( OPGN ) opened at $0.19 on Friday. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc (OpGen) is a precision medicine company using molecular diagnostics and informatics to combat infectious disease. The Company is engaged in developing molecular information solutions to combat infectious disease in global healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with information about life threatening infections, managing patient outcomes, and the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

