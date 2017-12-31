Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ) Stock Price

Media stories about Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Canadian Natural Resource earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.936720290405 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.
Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $35.72. 1,349,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $43,511.96, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Natural Resource has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $36.79.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. Canadian Natural Resource’s payout ratio is presently 50.89%.
Canadian Natural Resource Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading, and Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.
