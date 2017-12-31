Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY) Stock Price

Press coverage about ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ADDvantage Technologies Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.6401309221286 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY) opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 0.67. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.33.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services a range of electronics and hardware for the cable television (Cable TV) and telecommunications (Telco) industries. The Company provides equipment repair services to cable operators. The Company has two segments: Cable Television (Cable TV) and Telecommunications (Telco).

