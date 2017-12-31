Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Regency Centers (REG) Share Price

News articles about Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Regency Centers earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.7241762850164 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Regency Centers (REG) traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $69.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $58.63 and a 1-year high of $72.05. The stock has a market cap of $11,810.00, a P/E ratio of 76.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $262.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. equities analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group set a $69.00 price target on Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.77.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $135,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,769.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James D. Thompson sold 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $1,025,586.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,983 shares of company stock worth $1,344,081. Company insiders own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is the general partner of Regency Centers, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of retail shopping centers through the Operating Partnership.

