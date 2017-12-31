Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Jarden (JAH) Stock Price

News coverage about Jarden (NYSE:JAH) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jarden earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.3724776556814 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Jarden Company Profile

Jarden Corporation (Jarden) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in three primary business segments: Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions and Outdoor Solutions. The Branded Consumables segment manufactures or sources, markets and distributes branded consumer products. The Consumer Solutions segment manufactures or sources, markets, and distributes household products.

