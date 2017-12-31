Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Whirlpool (WHR) Share Price

News headlines about Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Whirlpool earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5827234440824 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $168.64. The company had a trading volume of 395,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,673. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $158.80 and a 12-month high of $202.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $12,118.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $187.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “top pick” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $209.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $177.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.60.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names.

