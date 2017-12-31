Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Leading Brands (LBIX) Stock Price

News headlines about Leading Brands (NASDAQ:LBIX) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Leading Brands earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0096367332215 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Leading Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Leading Brands (NASDAQ LBIX) opened at $1.63 on Friday. Leading Brands has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

Leading Brands, Inc (Leading Brands) and its subsidiaries are engaged in the development, production, marketing and distribution of the Company’s branded and licensed beverage brands, as well as production services for certain other customers. The Company’s principal operations consist of an integrated bottling and distribution system for beverages.

