Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) Share Price

News coverage about Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aerojet Rocketdyne earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.2188450351325 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. Finally, CL King raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( AJRD ) traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 304,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,847. The firm has a market cap of $2,343.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.48 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 60.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Turchin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $307,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Perry sold 25,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,753 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

GenCorp Inc, incorporated in 1915, is a manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems with a real estate segment that includes activities related to the re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of its excess real estate assets. The Company develops and manufactures propulsion systems for defense and space applications, and armaments for precision tactical and long range weapon systems applications.

