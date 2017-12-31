News articles about Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Image Sensing Systems earned a coverage optimism score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the software maker an impact score of 45.6050519194234 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.55. Image Sensing Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Get Image Sensing Systems alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Image Sensing Systems (ISNS) Stock Price” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/somewhat-negative-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-image-sensing-systems-isns-stock-price.html.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc is a provider of software-based products and solutions for the intelligent transportation systems (ITS) industry. The Company develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in traffic, security, police and parking applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, venue security, entry control and traffic data collection.

Receive News & Ratings for Image Sensing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Sensing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.